Russian forces try to capture Ukrainian town

International monitors say pro-Russian forces launched a major attack in east Ukraine on the eve of the G7 summit in Germany.

The monitors, from the Vienna-based OSCE, said fighting erupted near the town of Marinka in the small hours of Wednesday morning (3 June).

They say it was preceded by “movement of a large amount of heavy weapons in ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’-controlled [Russia-occupied] areas generally in a westerly direction towards the contact line”.

The columns i...