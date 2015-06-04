Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian artillery gun-sight, poised to fire on Russian positions (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Russian forces try to capture Ukrainian town

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

International monitors say pro-Russian forces launched a major attack in east Ukraine on the eve of the G7 summit in Germany.

The monitors, from the Vienna-based OSCE, said fighting erupted near the town of Marinka in the small hours of Wednesday morning (3 June).

They say it was preceded by “movement of a large amount of heavy weapons in ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’-controlled [Russia-occupied] areas generally in a westerly direction towards the contact line”.

The columns i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ukraine: holding its ground
A year in Ukraine: from Maidan to Donbas
Ukraine: humanitarian disaster as fighting continues
Ukrainian artillery gun-sight, poised to fire on Russian positions (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections