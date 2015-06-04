Russian forces try to capture Ukrainian town

International monitors say pro-Russian forces launched a major attack in east Ukraine on the eve of the G7 summit in Germany.
The monitors, from the Vienna-based OSCE, said fighting erupted near the town of Marinka in the small hours of Wednesday morning (3 June).
They say it was preceded by “movement of a large amount of heavy weapons in ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’-controlled [Russia-occupied] areas generally in a westerly direction towards the contact line”.
The columns i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.