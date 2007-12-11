EU moves closer towards unity on Kosovo

The European Union has moved a step closer towards unity on Kosovo, with diplomats and ministers suggesting that only Cyprus is resisting the bloc's alternative plan of a "coordinated" declaration of independence by the south Serbian province.
A meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday (10 December) acknowledged that international diplomatic efforts had failed to secure an agreement between Serbs and Kosovar Albanians on the future status of the break-away region.
This joint ass...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here