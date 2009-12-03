Member states set to make shoe tariff U-turn

The European Commission pushed ahead with a formal proposal to extend tariffs on certain Asian shoe imports on Wednesday (2 December), amid new signs that member states are likely to support the measure in a vote later this month.

The move was overseen by the commission's current stand-in trade chief Benita Ferrero-Waldner, who has temporarily taken over the commerce reigns until a new EU executive is up and running early next year.

Former trade commissioner Catherine Ashton to...