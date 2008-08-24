Ad
Sarkozy (l) appears to be losing patience with Russia (Photo: kremlin.ru)

France calls summit on EU-Russia relations

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

The French EU presidency has called an emergency summit on EU-Russia relations for 1 September, as Russian troops continue to occupy parts of Georgia despite EU pressure.

The Brussels summit will take place "following the demands of many member states" and will be devoted to EU "aid to Georgia and the future of its relations with Russia," a French communique said on Sunday.

The move follows a telephone call between French president Nicolas Sarkozy and Russian president Dmitry Medv...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

