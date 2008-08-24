France calls summit on EU-Russia relations

The French EU presidency has called an emergency summit on EU-Russia relations for 1 September, as Russian troops continue to occupy parts of Georgia despite EU pressure.

The Brussels summit will take place "following the demands of many member states" and will be devoted to EU "aid to Georgia and the future of its relations with Russia," a French communique said on Sunday.

The move follows a telephone call between French president Nicolas Sarkozy and Russian president Dmitry Medv...