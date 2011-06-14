Ashton in bid to save Middle East peace process

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton has launched a bold initiative to avert a potentially explosive dispute at the UN in September.

The EU official in a letter over the weekend said the Quartet - the EU, Russia, the UN and the US - should hold a high-level meeting before the summer which spells out that Israel must pull back to its 1967 borders in return for security guarantees from the Palestinian side.

The move is designed to give Palestinians an incentive to put aside pl...