Georgia backs pro-EU leader

Georgia president Mikhail Saakashvili was re-elected Sunday (6 January) in a move set to keep the country on its pro-EU and NATO course. But opposition leaders and Russia say the poll was fixed.

Mr Saakashvili took 52.8 percent of the vote with most ballots counted, the Central Electoral Commission told newswires. Wine millionaire and parliamentarian Levan Gachechiladze came second on 27 percent.

The snap elections were held after street protests in November complaining about go...