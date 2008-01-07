Georgia backs pro-EU leader

Georgia president Mikhail Saakashvili was re-elected Sunday (6 January) in a move set to keep the country on its pro-EU and NATO course. But opposition leaders and Russia say the poll was fixed.
Mr Saakashvili took 52.8 percent of the vote with most ballots counted, the Central Electoral Commission told newswires. Wine millionaire and parliamentarian Levan Gachechiladze came second on 27 percent.
The snap elections were held after street protests in November complaining about go...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
