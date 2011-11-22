Ad
euobserver
China's ratings agency no longer trusts Greece (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

Chinese ratings agency downgrades Greece

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Chinese ratings agency Dagong on Tuesday (22 November) downgraded Greece's sovereign rating to the second-lowest 'default' level, a move suggesting that Beijing has no intention of 'playing Santa Claus' to the ailing eurozone, experts say.

"As Greece has completely lost its solvency, it has to prepare for a massive debt restructuring," Dagong said when announcing the downgrade from triple C to C.

Dagong also warned that it may downgrade Greece to the lowest default level if auste...

