Ad
euobserver
Corruption is to become more difficult in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs back new code of conduct after bribery scandal

EU Political
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Euro-deputies in the key committee dealing with parliamentary rules on Thursday (17 November) approved a new code of conduct obliging them to more transparency and disclosure after a cash-for-amendments scandal uncovered earlier this year.

“Increased power must be accompanied by increased responsibility and transparency on behalf of its members,” said Parliament chief Jerzy Buzek. The new code of conduct was unanimously approved at the committee stage, an indication that approval by the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Brussels revamps code of conduct
Corruption is to become more difficult in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections