MEPs back new code of conduct after bribery scandal

Euro-deputies in the key committee dealing with parliamentary rules on Thursday (17 November) approved a new code of conduct obliging them to more transparency and disclosure after a cash-for-amendments scandal uncovered earlier this year.
“Increased power must be accompanied by increased responsibility and transparency on behalf of its members,” said Parliament chief Jerzy Buzek. The new code of conduct was unanimously approved at the committee stage, an indication that approval by the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here