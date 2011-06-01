Calling on Europe to end the outrage of hunger

In the Western world, we take it for granted that there will always be food on our plates. We live our lives as if all is fine with the international food system. But in fact we are all ignorant bystanders in an unprecedented global food emergency.

Almost 1 billion people are undernourished. Every five seconds a child under the age of 10 dies directly or indirectly of hunger. In a world overflowing with riches and where there is more than enough food to feed everyone, these are hideous ...