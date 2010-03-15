Ad
China's high-speed train, the Harmony Express (Photo: Wiki05)

China exploring rail routes to Europe

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

China is exploring the possibility of extending its high-speed train network as far as Europe, potentially cutting rail travel time between London and Beijing to as little as two days.

Officials hope to see the project completed over the next ten years, enabling passengers to travel the roughly 8,000 kilometre journey at speeds of up to 320 kilometres per hour.

Two lines to Europe are reportedly being considered under the proposals, one passing through India, Pakistan, and the M...

