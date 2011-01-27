Ad
Egyptian security forces at a previous protest in 2009 (Photo: Sarah Carr)

Mediterranean Union chief resigns as Egypt unrest continues

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The secretary general of the Union for the Mediterranean has announced his resignation, highlighting the institution's shaky foundations and apparent inability to tackle key issues in the region, including the ongoing political tension in northern Africa.

Jordanian diplomat Ahmad Khalef Masadeh's decision to step down on Wednesday (26 January) co-incided with a second day of Tunisia-inspired protests in Egypt, leaving at least four dead as police tried to disperse the thousands of acti...

