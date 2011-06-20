EU takes king's side in Moroccan protests

The EU has endorsed reform proposals by the King of Morocco despite complaints that they will not lead to real change.

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton and nieghbourhood commissioner Stefan Fuele in a joint statement on Sunday (19 June) called the King's plan "a significant step [which] signals a clear commitment to democracy and respect for human rights."

They added that "once fully implemented, it would be a major step forward in the process of reforms" and would be "in...