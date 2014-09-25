European powers focus on Islamic State at UN assembly

The fight against Islamic State (IS) took centre stage from the Ukraine war when European powers spoke at the UN general assembly in New York on Thursday (25 September).

British PM David Cameron mentioned the word “Ukraine” just once in passing in his speech, while going on to say he will seek parliamentary approval to join France and the US in anti-IS air-strikes in Iraq.

He noted: “I don’t believe this threat of Islamist extremism will best be solved by Western ground troops d...