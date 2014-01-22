Ad
euobserver
Low wage jobs are leaving workers in poverty, the EU says (Photo: Tax Credits)

Jobs not lifting Europeans out of poverty, commission warns

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

One in four Europeans are at risk of poverty, the European Commission said Tuesday (21 January).

Unveiling its annual report on 'Social and Economic developments in 2013' EU employment commissioner Laszlo Andor said the EU's fragile economic situation had left the bloc with rising poverty levels.

"We have seen a significant increase in poverty…even it unemployment is gradually reducing," he added.

According to the EU executive's research, a gradual fall in unemployment as th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Germany and Greece: huge gulf in youth unemployment
Unemployment figures show EU's north-south divide
Eurozone unemployment down first time since 2011
Low wage jobs are leaving workers in poverty, the EU says (Photo: Tax Credits)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections