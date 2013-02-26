Nervous Brussels urges Italy to stick to austerity

The European Commission has urged any future government in Italy to keep on implementing deficit-cutting measures, despite the fact that over half the electorate voted for anti-austerity parties.
"Last Friday the Italians were speaking quite clearly about debt-reduction commitments as well as a series of other commitments. These Italian commitments remain in force and the commission expects compliance," commission spokesperson Olivier Bailly said on Tuesday (26 February).
His comm...
