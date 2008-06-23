Ad
Latin American leaders are worried about the human rights of migrants in Europe and the remittances the send home. (Photo: European Commission)

Latin America could halt EU trade talks over return directive

by Leigh Phillips,

Ecuador's president, Rafael Correa, has warned that trade talks between the European Union and the Andean Community could be suspended if the 27-member bloc pushes ahead with its new immigration law.

"We could even suspend those negotiations. What do we have to talk about with a union of countries that criminalises immigrants?" asked the Ecuadorean leader during a radio programme on Saturday (21 June), according to Reuters.

"It will be very hard to talk business and ignore human r...

