Ad
euobserver
Oil tanks near the Syria-Iraq border decorated with pictures of past and present Syrian leaders (Photo: Richard Messenger)

EU oil ban to cost Assad €9 million a day

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman,

EU countries have adopted a blanket ban on import of oil products from Syria, in a move set to cost the regime almost €9 million per day.

The package of sanctions - which also includes blacklisting four more Syrian officials and three companies - will legally enter into force on Saturday (3 September). But the oil ban is post-dated to take effect from 15 November after Italy said most EU firms have pre-paid Syria for contracts up to 30 November.

EU countries - chiefly France, Ger...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Italy defends bid to delay EU oil ban on Syria
Libya war is Nato conquest of oil-rich south, Russian diplomat says
US and EU call for Syrian leader to go
France calls Libya victory summit, warns Syria
Oil tanks near the Syria-Iraq border decorated with pictures of past and present Syrian leaders (Photo: Richard Messenger)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections