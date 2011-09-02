EU oil ban to cost Assad €9 million a day

EU countries have adopted a blanket ban on import of oil products from Syria, in a move set to cost the regime almost €9 million per day.

The package of sanctions - which also includes blacklisting four more Syrian officials and three companies - will legally enter into force on Saturday (3 September). But the oil ban is post-dated to take effect from 15 November after Italy said most EU firms have pre-paid Syria for contracts up to 30 November.

EU countries - chiefly France, Ger...