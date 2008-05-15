Ukrainians hanker after visa-free travel with the EU

Ukraine has been celebrating Europe Day in several of its cities this week, while calling for closer ties with the EU and for a clearer recognition of its European identity. But for ordinary Ukrainians, the real priority is for the EU to let them travel freely within its borders.
At the moment, Ukrainians need a visa to travel to EU countries and the process for getting one is lengthy and expensive.
Their frustration with the situation increased when their neighbours, Hungary, Slo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here