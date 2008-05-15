Ukrainians hanker after visa-free travel with the EU

Ukraine has been celebrating Europe Day in several of its cities this week, while calling for closer ties with the EU and for a clearer recognition of its European identity. But for ordinary Ukrainians, the real priority is for the EU to let them travel freely within its borders.

At the moment, Ukrainians need a visa to travel to EU countries and the process for getting one is lengthy and expensive.

Their frustration with the situation increased when their neighbours, Hungary, Slo...