Gulf tension making it harder for EU to save Iran deal

Tensions between Europe and Iran are rising after Iran's seizure of a British-flagged tanker transiting through the Persian Gulf in mid-July.

Iran's move was in retaliation to the UK's seizure of an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar earlier in the month, on grounds that it was violating EU sanctions on Syria.

The UK has called for a European naval force to protect international shipping through the Persian Gulf, which Tehran has branded a provocation.

The spat ove...