euobserver
Symbolic brands targeted ahead of US mid-terms (Photo: Marcelo Campi)

EU prepares retaliation on US steel tariffs

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU will unveil possible countermeasures against US president Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminium on Wednesday (7 March), amid the threat of a global trade war.

The European Commission is expected to politically endorse a set of measures that would be adjusted if Trump's tariff ideas materialise.

Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem will brief press on Wednesday on the EU's three-pronged response, which includes billions of euros of tariffs on US agricul...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

