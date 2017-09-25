Ad
euobserver
Privacy Shield remains on shaky ground, given US failures to fulfil its side of the agreement. (Photo: Matthew Klein)

US tests EU patience over Privacy Shield

Rule of Law
Digital
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is struggling to get the US administration to comply with a data privacy pact known as Privacy Shield.

Outstanding issues remain, following a review of the deal with the EU commissioner for justice, Vera Jourova, who told reporters in Brussels on Monday (25 September) that the US side is yet to fulfil its side of the bargain.

"Privacy Shield, as I said when we started this mechanism, is not a one-off decision. It is a constant work and is very much based on...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawDigital

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU trying to salvage US deal on data privacy
Trump's anti-privacy order stirs EU angst
Privacy Shield remains on shaky ground, given US failures to fulfil its side of the agreement. (Photo: Matthew Klein)

Tags

Rule of LawDigital

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections