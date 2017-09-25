US tests EU patience over Privacy Shield

The European Commission is struggling to get the US administration to comply with a data privacy pact known as Privacy Shield.

Outstanding issues remain, following a review of the deal with the EU commissioner for justice, Vera Jourova, who told reporters in Brussels on Monday (25 September) that the US side is yet to fulfil its side of the bargain.

"Privacy Shield, as I said when we started this mechanism, is not a one-off decision. It is a constant work and is very much based on...