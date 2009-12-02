Investors call for tough EU-Russia energy treaty

Stuck mid-way through a years-long legal battle with the Kremlin, the former owners of Russian oil firm Yukos have urged Brussels to negotiate tough energy rules with Moscow to protect other investors.

The businessmen behind GML, the majority owner of Yukos, would have no chance of getting their money back unless they had a legal means of redress, GML director, Tim Osborne, told EUobserver on Tuesday (1 December).

"The important thing for us is that Russia was bound by the ECT (...