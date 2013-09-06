EU court strikes down Iran sanctions

The EU second-highest court has deleted sanctions against seven Iranian firms and one man accused of collusion in a nuclear weapons programme.

The verdict, issued by the Luxembourg-based General Court on Friday (6 September), said EU governments failed to make their case.

It said they "had not proved the facts" on which they blacklisted Post Bank Iran, Iran Insurance Company, Good Luck Shipping and Export Development.

It said the facts on Persia International Bank, Iranian O...