EU and US seek end to Ukraine election drama

Ukraine presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko is still planning to contest the country's recent election result, despite EU and US pressure to step aside.
The EU's top two officials, Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday (11 February) congratulated Ms Tymoshenko's rival, Viktor Yanukovych, on winning the vote.
Mr Van Rompuy said the elections were "conducted in accordance with international standards" and invited Mr Yanu...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
