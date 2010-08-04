Ad
Robert Mugabe told EU and other diplomats to 'go to Hell' over their sanctions regime (Photo: Wikipedia)

Mugabe tells EU, US to 'go to Hell' at sister's funeral

by Leigh Phillips,

EU, German and US envoys to Zimbabwe have been berated by Harare for walking out of the funeral of President Robert Mugabe's sister.

The diplomats left the burial ceremony on Sunday after Mr Mugabe used the occasion to lay into the West.

In his speech for his younger sister Sabina, who died at age 76, he lay siege to EU and international sanctions against his country.

"They say 'remove so and so' - of course, they mean 'Mugabe must go before we can assist you'," he said.

