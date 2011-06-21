Ad
euobserver
EU and Asian leaders met in Brussels for a summit last year (Photo: Belgian presidency)

Integrated EU foreign policy is 'decades away', says EEAS official

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

An integrated European foreign policy is still decades away, despite the rising challenges posed by China and other states, a senior figure in the EU's external action service (EEAS) has said.

One reason for this is Europe's desire to retain its heterogeneous make-up, EEAS chief operating officer David O'Sullivan told a conference on the 'Asian Century' in Brussels on Tuesday (21 June), organised by the Friends of Europe think-tank.

"We are not going to see a dramatic shift to a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
EU and Asian leaders met in Brussels for a summit last year (Photo: Belgian presidency)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections