Integrated EU foreign policy is 'decades away', says EEAS official

An integrated European foreign policy is still decades away, despite the rising challenges posed by China and other states, a senior figure in the EU's external action service (EEAS) has said.

One reason for this is Europe's desire to retain its heterogeneous make-up, EEAS chief operating officer David O'Sullivan told a conference on the 'Asian Century' in Brussels on Tuesday (21 June), organised by the Friends of Europe think-tank.

"We are not going to see a dramatic shift to a...