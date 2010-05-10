Ad
euobserver
Israeli President Shimon Peres (r) met OECD secretary general Angel Gurria earlier this year (Photo: IsraelMFA)

EU states back Israel's membership of OECD, despite concerns

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The 19 EU countries which are also members of the OECD have voted to let Israel join the economic club, but voiced worries that the move could hurt the Middle East peace process.

Ambassadors from the full panoply of 31 existing Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development members gave the decision the green light at a behind-closed-doors meeting in Paris on Monday (10 April), with formal accession to follow later this month.

A Norwegian diplomat told EUobserver that 24 c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Israeli President Shimon Peres (r) met OECD secretary general Angel Gurria earlier this year (Photo: IsraelMFA)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections