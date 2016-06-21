Ad
Croatia's Grabar-Kitarovic (l) and Serbia's Vucic symbolically met on a bridge on the Danube. (Photo: Croatian presidency)

Croatia and Serbia sign pledge to cooperate

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Croatia and Serbia on Monday (20 June) signed a declaration on improving relations aimed at protecting their respective minorities and definitively define their common border.

The text is "the first step in the thawing relations between Croatia and Serbia," Serbian prime minister Aleksandar Vucic said.

"The agreement deals with essential, serious, strategic issues for Serbia and Croatia. We should try to talk more with each other, show greater respect for each other," he said.

...

