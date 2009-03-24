Russia warns of rift in EU relations over Ukraine

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has attacked a new EU-Ukraine deal to involve the EU more deeply in Ukraine gas transit.

The Brussels-Kiev pact was signed by the European Commission, the Ukrainian government and international investment banks at a major conference in Brussels on Monday (23 March).

It envisages €2.5 billion of investment in Ukraine's pipeline system by 2016 in return for making Ukraine gas distributor Naftogaz operate in line with EU energy market laws.

<...