Russia warns of rift in EU relations over Ukraine

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has attacked a new EU-Ukraine deal to involve the EU more deeply in Ukraine gas transit.
The Brussels-Kiev pact was signed by the European Commission, the Ukrainian government and international investment banks at a major conference in Brussels on Monday (23 March).
It envisages €2.5 billion of investment in Ukraine's pipeline system by 2016 in return for making Ukraine gas distributor Naftogaz operate in line with EU energy market laws.<...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
