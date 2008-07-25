Obama rallies Europe for war on terror

Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama urged Europe and a "strong EU" to stand by the US in a war on extremism in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa, in a poetic speech delivered to 200,000 people in Berlin's Tiergarten Park on Thursday (24 July) evening.

"We must defeat terror and dry up the well of extremism that supports it. This threat is real and we cannot shrink from our responsibility to combat it," he told the huge crowd. "We can...dismantle the networks that have ...