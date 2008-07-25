Ad
Obama (l) greets an adoring crowd in Berlin (Photo: barackobama.com)

Obama rallies Europe for war on terror

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama urged Europe and a "strong EU" to stand by the US in a war on extremism in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa, in a poetic speech delivered to 200,000 people in Berlin's Tiergarten Park on Thursday (24 July) evening.

"We must defeat terror and dry up the well of extremism that supports it. This threat is real and we cannot shrink from our responsibility to combat it," he told the huge crowd. "We can...dismantle the networks that have ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

