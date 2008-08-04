EU plans further nuclear talks with Iran

Iran has missed an unofficial deadline to respond to an offer from the world's key powers on its nuclear programme but the EU's negotiators are planning to get in touch with Tehran in the coming days.

Western diplomats asked Iran on 19 July to reply within two weeks to a package of incentives offered by the EU's three biggest states - Germany, France and Britain - along with the US, China and Russia in return for the country ceasing to expand its uranium enrichment activities.

