euobserver
Brussels says it intends to impose a ban on seal products but has no timetable for the measure yet (Photo: Wikipedia)

Europe to ban seal products

by Leigh Phillips,

After weeks of speculation, Europe is to propose a ban on seal products that result from animal cruelty, the EU's environment commissioner has said.

"We will propose a ban of seal fur imports if (a country) can't prove they were obtained in a humane way," Stavros Dimas told the Reuters news agency on Saturday (12 April) at an informal meeting of EU environment ministers in Brdo, Slovenia.

The commission's environment spokesperson confirmed to the EUobserver the commissioner's inte...

euobserver

