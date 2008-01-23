Rice urges Europe to move on Kosovo

US state secretary Condoleezza Rice has warned Europe against further delays in resolving the status of Kosovo.

"There is some danger in continuing to wait for what needs to be done," Ms Rice told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday (22 January) after meeting EU representatives for consultations over the next move on the future of the south Serbian province.

"I don't think we have a gap with Europe on Kosovo. What we are really now trying to do is to see if there is anything more that...