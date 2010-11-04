Ad
'That' handshake - the openly homophobic Lukashenko (r) warmly greeted the openly gay German minister (Photo: president.gov.by)

Poland puts €3 billion price tag on democracy in Belarus

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski has told Belarus that democratic reforms could see it scoop €3 billion in international aid over the next three years.

Mr Sikorski made the offer during a joint visit to Minsk with German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle on Tuesday (2 November). He dangled the big carrot just six weeks ahead of Belarus' presidential elections in December and in the context of Belarus-Russia gas talks, which could see Russia put political pressure on Belarus with...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

