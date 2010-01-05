Iran denies cancellation of EU lawmakers' trip

Several MEPs on Monday complained that the Iranian authorities made a last-minute cancellation of a planned trip to the country, but Tehran claimed that the EU lawmakers themselves postponed the visit.

"I regret this last minute move to block the EU Parliament visit to Iran, which is further proof of the Iranian authorities' blank refusal to allow any serious discussion about the grave unresolved issues in the country," German Green MEP Barbara Lochbihler, the delegation's chair, said i...