euobserver
Mr Talat (l), the pro-peace-process leader who has been defeated, talks with EU Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso (Photo: CE | Brussels - EC/Berlaymont)

Nationalist victory threatens Cyprus peace process

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

A right-wing nationalist appears to have won the presidential election in northern Cyprus, potentially threatening hopes for reunification of the divided island.

Dervis Eroglu, the 72-year-old leader of the conservative National Unity Party, has won 50.38 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results posted on the website of the Turkish Cypriot High Electoral Board, beating left-wing incumbent Mehmet Ali Talat of the social-democratic Republican Turkish Party with 42.85 percent.<...

EU & the World
Tags

euobserver

