EU-Israel drugs pact contains legal pitfall

MEPs have rubber-stamped a trade deal with Israel despite a warning by their own legal services that it might clash with EU law.

The European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday (23 October) passed the so-called Acaa (Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products) pact by 379 votes against 230 with 40 abstentions.

Under the deal, most drugs certified by EU or Israeli authorities can be sold in both territories without getting new permission from the ot...