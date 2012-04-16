Freed Belarus dissident credits EU sanctions

Belarus has freed two prominent political prisoners - former presidential candidate Andrei Sannikov and his aide Dmitry Bondarenko - in a bid to mend EU relations.

The two men were incarcerated last year for allegedly disturbing the peace and instigating riots after President Alexander Lukashenko's fraudulent re-election on 19 December 2010. Both got a personal pardon from the autocratic leader on Saturday (14 April).

"This is the result of the actions of the European Union ... B...