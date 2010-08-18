Brussels and Paris in tit-for-tat letter exchange on Pakistan

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has defended his executive's handling of the EU response to the floods in Pakistan, following suggestions from Paris that Brussels could "do more."

Mr Barroso noted in a letter to French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday (16 August) that the EU had been the "first to react" to the crisis. The tit-for-tat correspondence follows a letter from the French leader on Sunday using the opportunity to call for the creation of an EU rapid reacti...