euobserver
Pakistani flood victims await help: Paris says Brussels has not done enough, Brussels says it has. (Photo: dfid)

Brussels and Paris in tit-for-tat letter exchange on Pakistan

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has defended his executive's handling of the EU response to the floods in Pakistan, following suggestions from Paris that Brussels could "do more."

Mr Barroso noted in a letter to French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday (16 August) that the EU had been the "first to react" to the crisis. The tit-for-tat correspondence follows a letter from the French leader on Sunday using the opportunity to call for the creation of an EU rapid reacti...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

