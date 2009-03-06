Ad
Empty gas vat - EU energy supplies again looked fragile on Thursday (Photo: naftogaz.com)

False alarm on gas supplies exposes EU fears

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

The EU on Thursday (5 March) expressed concern that the January gas crisis could be repeated at any moment, after a Russian warning it would cut supplies this weekend.

"We are very concerned with the latest news," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said at a press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Sergei Stanishev in Brussels.

"We need to have confidence in Russia as a supplier country and Ukraine as a transit country. That's why we have kept our monitors. O...

