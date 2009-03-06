False alarm on gas supplies exposes EU fears

The EU on Thursday (5 March) expressed concern that the January gas crisis could be repeated at any moment, after a Russian warning it would cut supplies this weekend.

"We are very concerned with the latest news," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said at a press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Sergei Stanishev in Brussels.

"We need to have confidence in Russia as a supplier country and Ukraine as a transit country. That's why we have kept our monitors. O...