False alarm on gas supplies exposes EU fears

The EU on Thursday (5 March) expressed concern that the January gas crisis could be repeated at any moment, after a Russian warning it would cut supplies this weekend.
"We are very concerned with the latest news," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said at a press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Sergei Stanishev in Brussels.
"We need to have confidence in Russia as a supplier country and Ukraine as a transit country. That's why we have kept our monitors. O...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
