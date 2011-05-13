China reduced toxic toys exports, says EU

Fewer toxic toys and skin-irritating textiles have been imported on the European market, thanks to a clamp down from Chinese authorities, the EU commission said on Thursday (12 May).

The number of unsafe products banned, withdrawn or recalled from consumers last year, rose 13 percent to 2,244 products against the previous year. Chinese goods accounted for 58 percent of those products, down from 60 percent of unsafe products in 2009.

"The Chinese government attaches great importanc...