Spanish oil company sues Argentina

The Spanish oil and gas giant Repsol-YPF filed a lawsuit against Argentina at a US district court in Manhattan on Tuesday (15 May) for nationalising its majority-owned stake in the energy company YPF.

Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau said the company's claim would be based on an estimated €10 billion total value for YPF.

The plaintiffs argue Argentina seized control of YPF’s facilities and operations without due compensation or tendering a contract, reports Bloomberg. The plaintif...