Spanish oil company sues Argentina

The Spanish oil and gas giant Repsol-YPF filed a lawsuit against Argentina at a US district court in Manhattan on Tuesday (15 May) for nationalising its majority-owned stake in the energy company YPF.
Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau said the company's claim would be based on an estimated €10 billion total value for YPF.
The plaintiffs argue Argentina seized control of YPF’s facilities and operations without due compensation or tendering a contract, reports Bloomberg. The plaintif...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
