Ad
euobserver
'If the European External Action Service had ever drafted a full and comprehensive EU strategy toward Russia, they would come running to us to sign this treaty' (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ukraine tells Reding to be less 'emotional' on Euro2012

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine's EU ambassador has told justice commissioner Vivianne Reding that she should be less "emotional" in a riposte to her Euro2012 boycott.

The diplomat, Konstiantin Yelisieiev, in a letter dated 2 May - and seen by EUobserver - said her decision is "based rather on emotions surrounding some criminal cases in Ukraine, than on a sober reflection of their legal substance."

He noted that her views come lock, stock and barrel from "Ukraine's domestic political opposition" and that...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Tymoshenko daughter: Merkel promised not to forget us
Rape case shames EU-aspirant Ukraine
Anti-Tymoshenko party hires top PR firm in EU capital
'If the European External Action Service had ever drafted a full and comprehensive EU strategy toward Russia, they would come running to us to sign this treaty' (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections