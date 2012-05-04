Ukraine tells Reding to be less 'emotional' on Euro2012

Ukraine's EU ambassador has told justice commissioner Vivianne Reding that she should be less "emotional" in a riposte to her Euro2012 boycott.

The diplomat, Konstiantin Yelisieiev, in a letter dated 2 May - and seen by EUobserver - said her decision is "based rather on emotions surrounding some criminal cases in Ukraine, than on a sober reflection of their legal substance."

He noted that her views come lock, stock and barrel from "Ukraine's domestic political opposition" and that...