Lukashenko still welcome in new EU sanctions package

Belarus' autocratic ruler Aleskander Lukashaneko and 35 of his current and former officials will continue to be able to travel to the EU under a new sanctions package. But five of the most notorious people in the nomenklatura will remain persona non grata.

EU diplomats agreed the measures and an accompanying communique in Brussels on Thursday (21 October), with foreign ministers to rubber-stamp the deal at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

The communique says that: "The Council r...