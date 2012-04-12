Mass unemployment in the Balkans – a need to act

Leskovac, once known as the Serbian Manchester, is home to a textile industry that began in the 19th century, flourished under Communism, and has survived - albeit barely - until today. The town, which lies in the south of Serbia, boasts a textile school (set up in 1947), an association of textile engineers and its very own textile magazine.

The boom years are a distant memory, however.

Leskovac's Socialist-era companies are bankrupt, their production halls empty and their machi...