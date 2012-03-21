Ad
The EU may ban Chinese companies from bidding in road-building tenders (Photo: European Parliament)

EU to restrict foreign firms' access to public tenders

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Chinese, Russian or Brazilian companies bidding for public contracts in Europe may face restrictions if their governments do not open up their own state-run projects to European firms, the EU commission said Wednesday (21 March).

Under the new bill, local and state authorities in the EU overseeing tenders for public transport, railways, medical equipment or IT services amounting to more than €5 million can ask the EU commission to impose restrictions for a certain company coming from a ...

