Merkel to support Sarkozy 'no matter what'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised unfettered political support for her French counterpart Nicolas Sarkozy if he runs in the April presidential elections, remarks likely to further increase the spotlight on the continent's foremost political duo.
The two leaders, whose relationship has inspired almost as much interest as the eurozone crisis that feeds it, met in Paris on Monday (6 February) for one of their frequent bilateral summits to underline the strength of Franco-German ...
