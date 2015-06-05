EU keen for Chinese investment in Juncker fund

Representatives from several European regions on Thursday (4 June) tried to convince the four largest Chinese banks to invest in projects under the EU’s new investment programme.

At a workshop in Brussels, regions and cities including Berlin, Catalonia, Ile-de-France, and Lodzkie, held presentations of ideas for ICT projects.

Their pitches were heard by officials from the European departments of ICBC, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, and Bank of China, four of ...