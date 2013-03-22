What is the Free Syrian Army? An inside look

Last month, I visited northern Syria three times with the Free Syrian Army (FSA).
I spoke to many defected generals, commanders on the ground, people in the FSA headquarters and military-civilian organisers of humanitarian aid for all parts of Syria.
I ate the modest food that they offered and slept on the ground among their soldiers.
I also spent many hours with brigadier general Salim Idriss, the FSA's chief of staff, and I watched the FSA in action at a battle at Quwer...
Koert Debeuf lives in Cairo, where he represents the Alde group in the European Parliament in the Arab world. He also blogs for EUobserver.
