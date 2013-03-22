What is the Free Syrian Army? An inside look

Last month, I visited northern Syria three times with the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

I spoke to many defected generals, commanders on the ground, people in the FSA headquarters and military-civilian organisers of humanitarian aid for all parts of Syria.

I ate the modest food that they offered and slept on the ground among their soldiers.

I also spent many hours with brigadier general Salim Idriss, the FSA's chief of staff, and I watched the FSA in action at a battle at Quwer...