Time to suspend Orban's EU voting rights

The EU is not only experiencing an economic crisis.
Even more worryingly, it is suffering a democratic crisis in its member states, including, among others, Hungary.
Since the arrival in power of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his conservative party Fidesz, Hungary has gone through a set of dramatic changes to its legal system.
Not only has the Hungarian parliament adopted a new piece of legislation almost every day, among them some highly controversial laws which have r...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
